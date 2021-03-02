New Zealand Women Vs England Women 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Dunedin Weather

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the 1st T20I match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium on March 3, 2021. Here are the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st T20I live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Wellington weather forecast.

New format, new kit! Tomorrow's first G.J. Gardner Homes T20 against @englandcricket will be the team's first in the new T20 uniform🙌 Follow the match in NZ LIVE on @sparknzsport and @MagicTalkRadio from 3-00pm.#NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/66Z0TGnyKb — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 2, 2021

New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st T20I preview

After two massive back to back losses to the England Women - by 8 wickets in Game 1 and by 7 wickets in Game 2 - the new Zealand Women posted a strong comeback in the 3rd ODI to prevent being whitewashed on their home ground. The massive 7-wicket win should give the White Ferns some much-needed confidence as they go into their 3-game T20I series starting on Wednesday, March 3. Coming into this game, England will seek inspiration from their 5-0 win over the West Indies Women in September last year - their only series since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup ended in March 2020

Meanwhile, the hosts, New Zealand will come into the match hoping to wipe off some of their memories from their 1-2 T20I series loss to the Australian Women - also in September 2020 - as well as their ODI series loss to the English Women. They will also hope to use this series to prepare for their upcoming series against Australia. The last T20I match between two sides was a warm-up game before the T20 WC and ended with England winning by 6 wickets.

New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs England Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming. The New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts and ECB and NZC websites.

NZ W vs ENG W pitch report and Wellington weather forecast

The pitch at the Wellington Regional Stadium has long been a favourite of batters due to its dimensions and the support it provides them. With an average 1st innings score of 160, this match will be won by how well the teams' bowlers adjust to the pitch. Accuweather predicts slightly overcast conditions in Wellington for this match, with humidity at around 66% and cloud cover of 45%. This should provide the pacers with some relief and create good wicket-taking opportunities as well.

