New Zealand Women Vs England Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Dunedin Pitch And Weather Report

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the second ODI match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM local time) from the University Oval, Dunedin on February 26, 2021. Here are the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Busy morning for the WHITE FERNS ahead of ODI 2️⃣➕3️⃣ in Dunedin 🏏#NZvENG #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/0UtJ9rK3GF — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 25, 2021

New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd ODI preview

Women's cricket matches have been far and few in between since the resumption of the sport during the pandemic. The England Women team's sole pandemic-era series until now has been a 5-match tournament against the West Indies which went 5-0 in favour of England. Meanwhile, the New Zealand Women have also played just one single series against Australia since the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March last year. The three T20I and three ODI series ended with the Kiwis going down 1-2 and 0-3 respectively.

This series - England's tour of New Zealand 2021 - will include 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, the first of which has already gone in favour of the visitors. Having won the toss and decided to bat first, the New Zealand Women fell for a measly 178 in 45.1 overs. Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday made half-centuries for the hosts but received no support from the rest of the side as no player managed to cross even the 20-run mark. It took just the efforts of Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight who made 71 and 67 respectively to give England a 1-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs England Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming. For the New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the ECB and NZC.

NZ W vs ENG W pitch report and Dunedin weather forecast

The small Dunedin ground has long been a favourite of batters due to its tiny proportions and the lack of help on offer for most spinners. Accuweather predicts a fairly cloudy day in Dunedin on Friday, with humidity at around 75% and cloud cover fo 85%. This, coupled with the temperatures of 19°C will make life a little easier for the fast bowlers. Expect high scores and many wicket-taking opportunities in the game.

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter

