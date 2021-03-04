New Zealand Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Wellington Weather

The New Zealand Women will take on the England Women in the 2nd T20I match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (3:00 PM local time) from the Wellington Regional Stadium on March 5, 2021. Here are the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details, how to watch New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd T20I live in India, the pitch report for the contest and the Wellington weather forecast.

Well played @englandcricket👏 See you on Friday for the second G.J. Gardner Homes T20. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/glgunMXGDz — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) March 3, 2021

Also Read | Steve Smith Says He Will Be Rooting For England In 4th Test Vs India For An Obvious Reason

New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd T20I preview

After two massive losses to the England Women — by 8 wickets in Game 1 and by 7 wickets in Game 2 — the new Zealand Women posted a strong comeback in the 3rd ODI to prevent being whitewashed on their home ground. However, the White Ferns have failed to make use of the momentum from their 7-wicket ODI win and have lost the first game of their T20I series to the England Women this Wednesday. Once again at a 0-1 disadvantage, the home team will give it their all to win the next two matches in the series. They will also want to use this time to find their team for their upcoming white-ball series against the Australian Women.

Having won their 5-match T20I series 5-0 against the West Indies Women last year and their 3-match T20I series against the Pakistan Women 3-0 in 2019, the England Women will come into this series looking for their third straight bilateral series win. They will also be high on confidence after their ODI series win and will want to go into their series against Pakistan this October off a comprehensive win in NZ. Up 1-0, England just need to win this match to rank this tour as a highly successful one.

Also Read | Australia Vs New Zealand: Third & Fourth T20Is To Be Contested 'behind Closed Doors'

New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming details

The New Zealand Women vs England Women series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the New Zealand Women vs England Women live streaming. The New Zealand Women vs England Women live scores and updates will be available on the social media accounts and ECB and NZC websites.

Also Read | Ashton Agar Takes Australian T20I Record Figures Of 6-30 As NZ Denied Third Win: WATCH

NZ W vs ENG W pitch report and Wellington weather forecast

As evident by the ongoing NW-W vs ENG-W and AUS vs NZ series, the pitch at the Wellington Regional Stadium is a batting have. There are high scores on offer — the Australia Men put up 200+ at the stadium on Wednesday — as well as wickets for bowlers who persevere — both the NZ men and women were bowled out in their respective matches here. Accuweather predicts no rain in Wellington for this match. Humidity will be at 53% and negligible cloud cover.

Also Read | Kieron Pollard Reveals The Thought In His Mind After 5th Six Before Making It 6 In A Row

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.