New Zealand Women's XI Vs England Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

The New Zealand Women's XI will take on the England Women in the second 50-over practice match of the England Women's tour of New Zealand 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM NZDT) from the John Davies Oval, Queenstown, New Zealand on February 16, 2021. Here are the NZW-XI vs EN-W live streaming details, how to watch NZW-XI vs EN-W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Not India-England, Windies Giant Cornwall's Dive In Bangladesh Win Is The Toast Of Cricket

New Zealand Women's XI vs England Women: NZW-XI vs EN-W preview

Another exciting match is on the cards as the New Zealand Women's XI go up against the England Women in a 50-over practice match on Tuesday. This will be the teams' last practice game before the start of their bilateral series which includes 3 ODIs and 3T20Is. The first game of the tour went in favour of the visitors, who won with a decent 20-run lead over their hosts. With 75 from 74 balls, Natalie Sciver was the best batter for England, who put up a massive total of 299 runs for the win.

Lauren Down (97 off 108) led the chase for the NZ XI but couldn't take her team all the way as they fell 21 runs short of their 300-run target. It has been a long wait for the England Women, who played and clean-swept their last ODI series against the Pakistan Women in December 2019. The New Zealand Women meanwhile, will come into this series having lost an ODI series 0-3 to Australia in October 2020. The two teams last met in 2018, when England thrashed New Zealand 2-1.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals' Strategic Mastermind Resigns Ahead Of IPL Auction, Team Pays Regards

NZW-XI vs EN-W live streaming details

The New Zealand Women's XI vs England Women 2nd warm-up match will not be televised in India. As of now, there are no official live streaming partners for the match either. Fans can follow the NZW-XI vs EN-W live scores and updates on the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) website and social media as well as England Cricket's website.

Also Read | Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

New Zealand Women's XI vs England Women: NZW-XI vs EN-W squads

New Zealand Women's XI squad: Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green, Fran Jonas

England Women squad: Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Tash Farrant, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

New Zealand Women's XI vs England Women: NZW-XI vs EN-W pitch report and weather forecast

As evident from the scores of the first match, the pitch at Queenstown is a great bowing pitch with a lot on offer for set batters as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature will be around 14°C with 40% humidity.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, R Ashwin Make Sunil Gavaskar Mock England On National TV, Fans Left In Splits

Image Credits: White Ferns Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.