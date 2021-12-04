New Zealand's Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel Takes All 10 India Wickets At Wankhede; 3rd Such Feat

Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third cricketer and first New Zealander in Test history to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved the feat during India vs New Zealand 2nd Test currently underway in Mumbai.

The previous two cricketers to have achieved the feat were former India cricketer Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker. Anil Kumble achieved the feat in 1999 against Pakistan, picking up 10/74 in 26.3 overs to hand India a remarkable 212-run victory. Jim Laker on the other hand picked up 10 wickets for 53 runs in 1956 against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel picks up 10 wickets

Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel picked up four wickets on Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test. On Friday, Ajaz Patel had dismissed Shubman Gill, Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shreyas Iyer who had scored a century and half-century in the 1st Test.

Ajaz Patel dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to complete his 5-wicket haul on Saturday after trapping him LBW in the second over of the day. In the very next ball, Ajaz Patel cleaned up Ravichandran Ashwin with a peach of a delivery.

The delivery was flighted onto the middle stump line, and as Ashwin looked to defend it on the front foot, the delivery gripped the surface and went past the outside edge to hit the top of the off-stump. However, Axar Patel managed to survive the hat-trick ball.

Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel did build a good partnership but the partnership ended Patel when he had Agarwal caught by Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

After Agarwal's wicket, Axar Patel went on to complete his maiden half-century in Test cricket. However, his stay was ended by Ajaz Patel, who got him LBW. The initial appeal was turned down by the umpire but New Zealand decided to take DRS to successfully review it. The left-arm spinner picked up his 9th wicket when he had Jayant Yadav caught by Rachin Ravindra at long-on and picked up his historic 10th when he had Mohammed Siraj dismissed as well.