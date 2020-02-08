New Zealand's Pink Zinc: Loved By Cricketers, This Special Sunblock May Be Harmful

If you are following the NZ vs IND series, you may have noticed the New Zealand players wearing a special sunblock that has a pink look to it. The pink zinc sunscreen has been probed into. It has been revealed that the cream contains some substances that are banned in countries all around the world. However, the quantities of these substances are not exactly at a level where they can be harmful to their users.

New Zealand pink zinc contains banned chemicals

As reported by Stuff, it has been found out that the pink zinc that New Zealand players have been sporting contains a few chemicals which are restricted. The pink sunscreen is part of a promotional campaign and both the men's and women's teams have been sporting the cream on their faces. The creams have also been distributed to the spectators.

Pink zinc ingredients

A major ingredient in the cream - zinc octocrylene - has been banned in a few parts of the world since it has been linked with degrading marine ecosystems. Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate and benzophenone-3 are also present in the 'pink zinc'. These are substances that should be regulated when used. Titanium dioxide, linked to early stages of cancer, was also found in the cream. The scientists, who examined the cream, did not believe that the contents of the cream could lead to any serious health risks.

New Zealand pink zinc: Are the pink zinc ingredients a problem?

While the ingredients used in the cream are common in the cosmetic industry, one issue that arose with the cream was that there were no instructions on their packaging regarding their disposal. A spokesperson of ANZ has guaranteed to look into the issue. ANZ, who are also the title sponsors of the New Zealand cricket team, are heading the promotional campaign that uses the cream. Their spokesperson added that the company looks to reduce its environmental footprint in every way possible.

