New Zealand's Two-Test Tour To Bangladesh Deferred Amid Rising COVID Cases

New Zealand's Test tour to Bangladesh has been pushed to a further date as coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in the Asian country. The Black Caps were scheduled to play two Tests in Bangladesh in August-September as a part of the ICC World Test Championship. However, with players in the Bangladesh camp, including Mashrafre Mortaza, testing positive for COVID, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone the series, keeping in mind the safety of the players.

READ | England Players To Undergo COVID Tests For 2nd Time Before Return To Full-fledged Training

New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh postponed

"In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said according to ESPN CricInfo.

READ | Sreesanth Credits Greg Chappell For Making MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Successful

"Under these circumstances, BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision," he added.

READ | Back At Nets After 3 Months, Pujara Says His Mental Strength Kept Him Going In Lockdown

Three Bangladesh players test positive for COVID

Bangladesh's former captain Mashrafe Mortaza tested positive for COVID-19. The pacer had been suffering from fever and had taken a test on Friday. Mortaza is currently in home isolation, his brother Morsalin Mortaza informed. Earlier, former Bangladesh cricketer and elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal had also tested positive for Coronavirus. Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper reported that Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong. Nafees Iqbal a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006.

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson Calls Cricket Ball 'natural Vector Of Covid'; County Restart Unlikely

(With PTI inputs)

Image credits: AP