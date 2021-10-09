Nicholas Pooran Shares 'priceless' Moment With MS Dhoni; Fans Say 'join CSK In IPL 2022'

As IPL 2021 enters the final stages, Punjab Kings batter Nicholas Pooran on Saturday shared his picture with MS Dhoni and termed his interaction with the CSK skipper as 'priceless'. After the PBKS vs CSK match, Nicholas Pooran was seen interacting with MS Dhoni and seeking advice from the 'Captain Cool'. Pooran who is himself a wicket-keeper batter of West Indies has struggled in the IPL 2021 to score big. Before Pooran, CSK had shared the photo of both the wicket-keepers on Twitter on October 8 suggesting that PBKS batter seeking MS Dhoni's 'masterclass'.

Fans ask Nicholas Pooran to join CSK in IPL 2022

Following the IPL 2021, franchises are all set to go to a mega-auction with two new teams joining the tournament. Although the rules of the mega-auctions for the IPL 2022 has not been announced by the BCCI, reports suggest that the franchise will be allowed to retain three to four players in the tournament and the rest will be re-auctioned. In that context, fans on social media reacted to Nicholas Pooran's 'priceless' moment with MS Dhoni and asked the West Indies stalwart to join the CSK in IPL 2022. Currently, Pooran plays for the KL Rahul-led squad Punjab Kings.

Come to CSK in IPL 2022 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2021

Two legends 🙏🏽 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) October 9, 2021

Bro..are u coming to CSK?🤔Probably the 3rd time ur posting this..I'll be the happiest person if that happens ..This fearless batting is a rareity..Its just a matter of time till u start hitting sixers💥💥🔥 — Ivar the boneless (@Naveen25979920) October 9, 2021

Come to csk next year ❤❤ Love u — 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗲 𝗠𝗦𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗻™ (@YouTuberNavee) October 9, 2021

IPL 2021 Playoffs

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 playoffs at Dubai International Stadium. Following that, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday in Eliminator 1 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Qualifier 2 will be then held on October 13 and the IPL 2021 finale will take place on October 15 (Friday).

The top 2 teams on the points table enjoy the luxury to play two qualifiers while teams on 3rd and 4th have to play an eliminator first. Then, the winner of the eliminator plays Qualifier 2- the losing team of Qualifier 1 in order to go into the final of the Indian Premier League.

