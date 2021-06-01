Last Updated:

Nicholas Pooran Ties Knot With Alyssa Miguel; KL Rahul, David Warner Extend Wishes

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul took to the post to wish the couple happy married life ahead. Australian cricketer David Warner also congratulated the newlywed.

Vishal Tiwari
(Image Credit: Nicholas Pooran/Instagram)


West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran got married to long-time girlfriend and fiancee Alyssa Miguel at a ceremony held on Tuesday. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman took to his official Instagram handle to post pictures from his wedding ceremony. "Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life @kathrina_miguel. Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran," the cricketer captioned the post. Wishes poured in for the Trinidad and Tobago cricketer, including from his fellow teammates and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul took to the post to wish the couple happy married life ahead. Australian cricketer David Warner also congratulated the newlywed. Several other cricketers, including West Indies' Fabian Allen, New Zealand's Jimmy Neasham, India's Mandeep Singh, and Karun Nair also commented on the pictures. Last year in November, Pooran had announced his engagement with Miguel as he shared a picture of himself down on one knee proposing to his partner. 

Pooran in IPL 2021

Pooran has had an abysmal first half of IPL 2021 as he failed to put on a good show with the bat. The left-handed batsman managed to score just 28 runs in seven matches at an average of 4.66, his poorest since his IPL debut in 2019. Pooran had a decent IPL season last year in UAE, where he scored 353 runs in 14 games at an average of 35.50, including two half-centuries. Pooran's availability for the remainder of IPL 2021 is still not clear. If CPL 2021 goes ahead as planned, Pooran might not be able to attend the first few games of IPL due to a clash in dates. 

The West Indies cricket board recently named Pooran in the 18-member provisional white-ball squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan. Pooran remains a key white-ball player for West Indies and keeps making regular appearances for the Men in Maroon. Pooran has scored 932 runs in 25 matches in ODI cricket, including one century and seven fifties, and has 353 runs in the shortest format of the game, which he scored in 20 matches. 

(Image Credit: Nicholas Pooran/Instagram)
 

