Nicholas Pooran TROLLED After Fans Point Out PBKS Batsman's Unique IPL 2021 Stat

The Match 14 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, PBKS skipper KL Rahul decided to bat first. Punjab's decision to bat first backfired massively though as they got off to a nightmarish start.

The Kings were reduced to 47/4 inside nine overs with their top four batsmen - KL Rahul (4), Mayank Agarwal (22), Chris Gayle (15) and Nicholas Pooran (0) back in the pavilion. Notably, Nicholas Pooran's poor run of form continued as he bagged his third duck in just the fourth match of the ongoing IPL season.

In doing so, the Caribbean stumper created a unique and unwanted stat. Pooran became the first player in the history of the IPL to register a two-ball duck, a one-ball duck and a zero-ball duck in the same IPL season. The only runs he has scored came against Delhi Capitals where he managed to score nine runs.

Pooran has been with Punjab since IPL 2019 where he was bought for â‚¹4.2 crore. Ahead of IPL 2021 auction, PBKS retained him for the same price. The Nicholas Pooran IPL 2021 price is â‚¹4.2 crore.

Nicholas Pooran's best season in the tournament came last year (IPL 2020) when he scored 353 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.30 and a blistering strike rate of 169.71 to go with two fifties. However, Nicholas Pooran stats in the ongoing IPL 2021 have been abysmal, to say the least. In four matches so far, Pooran has scored just 9 nuns at an awful average of 2.25 and a strike rate of 81.81.

At the time of publishing this article, Punjab Kings' scoreboard read 110/7 with Shahrukh Khan batting on 22 and Murugan Ashwin unbeaten on 7. The Kings will look to fetch some quick runs in the last four overs and score around 140 to give their bowlers something to defend. On the other hand, SRH will look to keep PBKS under 120.

