Nick Compton Faces Backlash From Indian Fans After Calling Virat Kohli 'most Foul-mouthed'

Former England cricketer Nick Compton has faced backlash on social media for referring to Indian Captain Virat Kohli as the "most foul-mouthed individual". After the second Test match at Lord's on Monday, Compton rushed to Twitter to laud England Captain Joe Root, New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson, and former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar while criticising Kohli for being a "foul-mouthed individual". Compton's tweet came in response to the verbal spat between Kohli and England Pacer James Anderson on Day 4 of the second Test match.

"Isn't Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual? I'll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson, et al are", Compton tweeted on August 18 but later deleted the post as he started receiving criticism.

However, on Day 4, when India was batting in its second innings, netizens were quick to point out that it was England players who initiated the barrage of verbal volleys. The animosity between England and India players began on Day 3 of the second Test match when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a couple of short-pitched deliveries to James Anderson. England players decided to bowl the same short-pitched deliveries that Bumrah had bowled at Anderson when the Indian tailenders came to bat on Day 5.

To England's amazement, those deliveries only ignited Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who went on to form a record 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket, putting India in command of the contest. After India defeated England by 151 runs, Compton resorted to social media to criticise Kohli for the verbal abuse he directed at England players while they were batting in the final innings. Netizens seized the opportunity to remind the English cricketer who started the abuse as he appeared to be looking at only one side of the coin.

India vs England 2nd Test

India went from losing the game to registering one of its most iconic victories in recent times. India dominated the game on Day 1 with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma owning the show followed by a valiant effort from Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. India posted 364 runs on the board after the end of the first innings. However, all of India's hard work was put to the ground when England's skipper Joe Root helped his side post a massive total of 391 runs with his amazing 180-run knock. Root's unbeaten 180-run knock helped England bounce back stronger in the game.

England pacers continued the momentum on Day 4 as they dismissed in-form Indian openers Rahul and Rohit early in their second innings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion not so long after. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who had been out of touch for the past couple of months, forged a great partnership in middle-overs to take India to a respectable total. The duo was dismissed right before the end of the play on Day 4. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma resumed batting for India on Day 5 but couldn't continue for long. Bumrah and Shami came in and scored some crucial runs at the bottom. India then bowled England out in less than two sessions to win the Test match.

