Nida Dar Or Tahlia McGrath? Contentious Delivery In Australia Vs Pak Game Triggers Debate

Veteran Pakistan women's team player Nida Dar triggered a controversy on Saturday when she withdrew late from a Tahlia McGrath delivery during the 3rd ODI against Australia. The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan's run chase when Dar was batting at 5. Dar walked away from the delivery and the ball hit the stumps. Australian players did not appeal and the umpire signalled it as a dead ball.

However, the incident has sparked a massive debate on social media and among cricket experts, with some defending the withdrawal, with others criticising it.

"I was always under the impression that when you were in your stance and tapped your bat down, you were ready to accept the delivery. Nida Dar needs to be a bit careful there," former Australian captain Rachael Haynes was quoted as saying on Fox Cricket.

Safe to say that Nida Dar wasn't expecting to see Tahlia McGrath bowling that soon! pic.twitter.com/JstI7NhWQf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2023

Pakistan and Australia were locking horns against each other in a three-match series. Australia won the contest 3-0 with Pakistan going down in the third and final match by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

Coming back to the 3rd ODI, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to field first. Australia scored a mammoth 336/9 in 50 overs courtesy of a century from Beth Mooney, She smashed 133 off 105 balls including 14 boundaries and four sixes. Australian skipper Meg Lanning also contributed to the score with 72 off 72 balls. Fatima Sana picked up a three-wicket haul, while Nida Dar and Diana Bag scalped two wickets each.

In the second innings, Australia restricted Pakistan to 235/7 in 50 overs. Maroof top-scored for her side with 44 off 71 balls. Sidra Ameen also contributed with 34 off 66 balls. However, the Pakistanis failed to score at a quick pace and failed to reach the target within 50 overs. Ashleigh Gardner picked up a three-wicket haul for Australia, while Jess Jonassen scalped two wickets to her name. Mooney was named the player of the match for her outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au