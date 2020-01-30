NIG-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Nigeria Under-19s will square off against UAE Under-19s in the Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1 of the 2020 ICC Under-19s World Cup. The match will take place on Thursday, January 30 at the Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Nigeria Under-19 are still winless in the ongoing tournament. They have struggled throughout the tournament as their players haven't been able to hold on to crunch moments. They will have to make some massive changes to win this fixture. Their batsmen have struggled and bowlers have failed to restrict the opponents from scoring huge totals. They clearly are not the favourites to win this game.

On the other hand, the UAE Under-19s started their World Cup campaign with a win. They followed it up with some mediocre performances due to which they couldn't qualify for the quarter-finals. They suffered a loss at the hands of Scotland Under-19s in their last game. Elijah Olaleye will be the player to watch in the upcoming clash. They clearly start as favourites to win this fixture. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Squads

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: Nigeria Under-19s Squad

Sylvester Okpe (Captain), Samuel Mba, Elijah Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe (WK), Isaac Danladi, Miracle Akhigbe, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Shehu Audu, Akhere Isesele, Rasheed Abolarin, Miracle Ikaige, Oche Boniface, Mohameed Taiwo, Ifeanyi Uboh.

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: UAE Under-19s Squad

Aryan Lakra (Captain), Vriitya Aravind, Syed Haider, Figy John, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan (WK), Muhammad Farazuddin, Akasha Tahir, Karthik Palaniapan, Sanchit Sharma, Rishabh Mukherjee, Kai Smith, Ali Naseer, Chathiyan Dashan.

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Vriitya Aravind (Captain)

Batsmen: Olayinka Olaleye, Figy John (Vice-captain), Osama Hassan, Ansh Tandon

All-Rounders: Aryan Lakra, Peter Aho, Akhere Isesele

Bowlers: Rasheed Abolarin, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Sanchit Sharma

NIG-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

UAE Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: UAE CRICKET TWITTER