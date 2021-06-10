NIG-W Vs BOT-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Nigeria Women and Botswana Women will play each other in Match 10 of the Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament 2021 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The match will commence at 5:20 PM IST on Thursday, June 10. Here's a look at NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 prediction, NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 team, NIG-W vs BOT-W scorecard and NIG-W vs BOT-W opener record.

NIG-W vs BOT-W match preview

This is the bottom of the table clash with both the teams still winless in the tournament. So far both teams have played three matches and lost all of them. This is a do-or-die match for both Nigeria or Botswana because the team that wins the final group-stage encounter will make it to the semi-final to take on Namibia, while the loser will return home. This should be a good contest to watch.

Match day 5️⃣: Rwanda today play their last round-robin match against Kenya without much pressure knowing that they have already sealed their semifinal spot.



Meanwhile, Nigeria and Botswana- both winless in #KwibukaT20 meet in the afternoon to decide who'll go to the semis. pic.twitter.com/Vz9Tp9BxpS — Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) June 10, 2021

NIG-W vs BOT-W weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but no rain will be expected during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 prediction.

NIG-W vs BOT-W pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

NIG-W vs BOT-W opener record

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at how NIG-W vs BOT-W opener has fared so far in the tournament. For Nigeria Women, the performance from Favour Eseigbe and Omonye Asika hasn't been up to mark in the tournament so far. The team will hope for these two players to do well in the crucial match and provide them with a solid start. On the other hand, Botswana Women's team openers Florence Samanyika and Shameelah Mosweu have played well for the team and so their performance at the top in this crunch match is crucial for the team.

NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 team

NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 prediction

As per our NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 prediction, NIG-W will come out on top in this contest.

Image: Rwanda Cricket Association / Twitter