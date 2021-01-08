Nippon Cup 2020-21 AMY W Vs HRN W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team Updates

Ameya Sports will take on Heron Sports in the league match of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 on Friday, January 8. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at the AMY W vs HRN W live streaming information, AMY W vs HRN W live scores, AMY W vs HRN W squads and Nippon Cup schedule.

Also Read: AMY W Vs HRN W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

AMY W vs HRN W live streaming: AMY W vs HRN W Nippon Cup 2020-21 live match preview

Both teams are struggling for form in the tournament so far and this match is really important for both sides to have a shot at making it through the finals. When these faced each other in the tournament it was Ameya Sports who came out victorious versus Heron Sports while till date is their only win the tournament so far. Heron Sports on the other hand are having a poor tournament and are yet to register a win in the tournament. Coming into the match versus Ameya Sports, Heron Sports have a huge task to beat them and so they will have to play really well to win this match.

Also Read: Matthew Wade Trolled By Indian Fans On Twitter After Ravindra Jadeja Outsmarts Him At SCG

AMY W vs HRN W live streaming: AMY W vs HRN W squads

AMY W: Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Akanksha Kohli, Mona Meshram, Netravathi (wk), Nikki Prasad, Anuja Patil, Pranavi Chandra, Prerana Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Thirush Kamini, Reema Fareed, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Pooja Kumari, Nagma Unnisa, Dhanya Gowda, Uma Kashvi

HRN W: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Comeback Ended By Josh Hazlewood's SUPER Caught And Bowled Effort: WATCH

AMY W vs HRN W pitch report and AMY W vs HRN W weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be thunderstorm before the start of the match with conditions likely to stay cloudy during the entire match. The humidity will be around 43% and the temperature will be 25-degree Celcius. Coming to the AMY W vs HRN W pitch report, it is too early to say anything about the pitch looking at the weather conditions. If rain does stop, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions.

Also Read: Max Bryant Produces SPECTACULAR Nicholas Pooran-like Save In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

AMY W vs HRN W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, as per reports by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel to catch AMY W vs HRN W live stream. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the AMY W vs HRN W live scores on Fancode.

Image: Cricsay / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.