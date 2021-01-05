Nippon Cup 2020-21 AMY W Vs SHN W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News

Ameya Sports will take on the Sheen Sports in the league match of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 on Tuesday, January 5. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here is a look at the AMY W vs SHN W live streaming information, AMY W vs SHN W live scores, AMY W vs SHN W squads and Nippon Cup schedule.

Also Read: AMY W Vs SHN W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

AMY W vs SHN W live streaming: AMY W vs SHN W Nippon Cup 2020-21 live match preview

Both the teams have got up and going early in the tournament by winning their respective opening matches on the first day of the tournament. Both teams are carrying on the winning momentum coming into this match and one of the team will look to make it two wins out of two by winning this match.

Ameya Sports beat Heron Sports in their opening match by 4 wickets with Nikki Prasad helping her side win the match with a fine 61-run knock. Sheen Sports, on the other hand, won their opening match by 22 runs versus Kini RR Sports with Niranjana Nagarajan, Simren Henry and Deepti Sharma bowling really well. Fans can expect a very fascinating contest between two unbeaten sides in the tournament.

Also Read: Andre Fletcher Takes Stars To Win With '2' SCORCHING Catches In Same Game: WATCH

AMY W vs SHN W live streaming: AMY W vs SHN W squads

AMY W: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.

Also Read: COVID Scare At Chennai Hotel Hosting Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament Teams; Players Safe: TNCA

AMY W vs SHN W pitch report and AMY W vs SHN W weather forecast

According to Accuweather there will be thunderstorm before the start of the match with conditions likely to stay cloudy during the entire match. The humidity will be around 80% and the temperature will be 20-degree Celcius. Coming to the AMY W vs SHN W pitch report, it is too early to say anything about the pitch looking at the weather conditions. If rain does stop, the team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Injures His Wrist During Practice, Ruled Out Of Last 2 Tests

AMY W vs SHN W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, as per the report by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel to catch AMY W vs SHN W live stream. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the AMY W vs SHN W live scores on Fancode.

Image: CricSay YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.