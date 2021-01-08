Nippon Cup 2020-21: AMY W Vs SHN W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Updates, Preview

Ameya Sports Club Women will take on Sheen Sports Club Women in Match 9 of the Nippon Cup 2020-21. The AMY W vs SHN W match is scheduled to begin at 9:45 AM IST from the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore on January 9, 2021. Here are the AMY W vs SHN W live streaming details, how to watch AMY W vs SHN W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Nippon Cup 2020-21: AMY W vs SHN W preview

With the future of the Indian Women's Cricket Team looking uncertain after the pushback of the India Women vs Australia Women tour, women's cricket fans and players have found some respite in the Nippon Cup 2020-21. The likes of Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad will be seen facing off once again as Ameya Sports Club Women take on Sheen Sports Club Women on Saturday. As of now, Krishnamurthy and her Ameya Sports side are in the last place, having managed just one win from four games. With a star-studded squad, Sheen Sports are in second place with two wins and one loss to their name.

Nippon Cup 2020-21: AMY W vs SHN W squads

Ameya Sports - Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Thirush Kamini, Sahana Pawar, Akanksha Kohli, Nikki Prasad, Netravathi, Prerana Rajesh, Pranavi Chandra, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa, Uma Kashvi, Shreyanka Patil

Sheen Sports - Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi

Nippon Cup 2020-21 live in India: AMY W vs SHN W live streaming details

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecast in India. However, as per a report by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel to catch AMY W vs SHN W live stream. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the AMY W vs SHN W live scores on Fancode.

Nippon Cup 2020-21: AMY W vs SHN W pitch report and weather forecast

Considering that all games of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 series have been played at the same ground, the pitch has started to wear out a little towards the end of the series. Bowlers, especially spinners, have gotten some great use out of the pitch so expect the game to be low scoring, with 140-150 being a good total. According to Accuweather, there will be no rain during the game, which will witness a high cloud cover of almost 90% and high humidity.

