Nippon Cup 2020-21 Schedule, Venues, Live Stream, Squads Featuring Top India Women's Stars

The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought cricketing events to a standstill as players spent time at home with their family members for a majority of 2020. While the Indian men's team recently returned to international cricket with their ongoing series versus Australia following the completion of Dream11 IPL 2020, women cricketers are yet to play international cricket.
Recently, a three-match one-day international series between the Australia and India women's cricket teams was postponed indefinitely due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, but despite the postponement of the series, the Indian Women's team's cricketers have found a way to stay match fit.
Leading women’s cricketers like Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Veda Krishnamurthy are currently participating in the Nippon Cup 2020-21, which is currently being played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The Nippon Cup 2020-21 will be played from January 4-12 and has been organised to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club in Bengaluru. The Falcon Sports Club Golden Jubilee T20 Tournament features four teams which are Ameya Sports, Heron Sports, Sheen Sports and KINI RR Sports.
Ameya Sports: Veda Krishnamurthy (C), Netravathi, MD Thirushkamini, Mona Meshram, Prerana Rajesh, Shreyanka Patil, Anuja Patil, Sahana Pawar, Nikki Prasad, Pranavi, Chandra, Akansha Kohli, Dhanya Gowda, Reema Fareed, Pooja Kumari, Nithyashree Kemparaj, Uma Kashvi, Shrilakshmi, Prakruthi, Nagma Unnisa.
Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda (C), Sanjana Batni, Shuba Satish, Akshaya S, Aditi Rajesh, Minnu Mani, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Monica Patel, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman, Harshitha Shekar.
Sheen Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Krishika Reddy, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni.
Kini RR Sports: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma, Chandu V, Shloka Kishore Babu, Roshni Kiran, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG.
The live matches of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 tournament will not be telecasted in India. However, as per the report by femalecricket.com, fans can tune in to the CricSay YouTube channel.
(Screenshot: femalecricket.com)
(Cover Image credit: CricSay / YouTube)
