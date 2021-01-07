Nippon Cup 2020-21 SHN W Vs KNI W Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News

Sheen Sports will take on Kini RR Sports in the upcoming league match of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 on Friday, January 8. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 9:30 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at the SHN W vs KNI W live streaming information, SHN W vs KNI W squads, SHN W vs KNI W live scores and Nippon Cup schedule.

SHN W vs KNI W live stream: SHN W vs KNI W Nippon Cup 2020-21 live match preview

The tournament which is being played to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Falcon Sports Club is coming to its business end and all teams will be trying to win their rest of the matches and stake a claim for the top two spots. Coming to this match Sheen Sports hold a psychological advantage over Kini RR Sports having beaten them earlier in the tournament.

In that match, Jemimah Rodrigues had scored a fine half-century (51 runs) while allrounder Deepti Sharma performed brilliantly with both bat and ball. Sharma remained unbeaten with 47 runs and picked up 1 wicket in four overs conceding just 6 runs. Once again both these players will be expected to do well. A good contest is expected between these two teams

SHN W vs KNI W live stream: SHN W vs KNI W squads

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Krishika Reddy, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Anushree, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni.

KNI W: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Sowmya Gowda, Challuru Prathyusha (C), Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Verma, Chandu V, Shloka Kishore Babu, Roshni Kiran, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG.

SHN W vs KNI W pitch report and SHN W vs KNI W weather forecast

Accuweather has predicted that conditions are expected to be cloudy with thunderstorms likely before and during the match. The humidity will be around 22% and temperature will be 80-degree Celcius. Coming to SHN W vs KNI W pitch report it is too early to say anything about the pitch, but looking at the first match, batters will love batting on this track, although bowlers will get a little help from the pitch. Skipper winning the toss will look to bat first.

SHN W vs KNI W live streaming: SHN W vs KNI W live scores

The live matches of the tournament will not be telecast in India. However, as per a report by femalecricket.com fans can tune in to the Cric Say Youtube channel to catch SHN W vs KNI W live streaming. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Nippon Cup 2020-21 tournament for the SHN W vs KNI W live scores on Fancode.

Image: Cric Say Youtube

