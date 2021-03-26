Niroshan Dickwella Drops Letter 'K' From His Name, Plays With 'Dicwella' jersey Against WI

The first test between Sri Lanka and West Indies ended up in a draw after the tourists showcased a tough fight back in the second innings. Sri Lanka in their first inning was bundled on a meagre total of 169 runs. Captain Jason Holder demolished the Sri Lankan batting lineup and took his five-wicket haul at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

However, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella indeed raise some eyebrows when he came out to bat in the second inning. Dickwella played a crucial knock of 96 runs with debutant Pathum Nissanka who scored his century and ensured that the visitors post a target of 375 in front of the West Indies team. However, when the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper came out to bat, there was something different people observed in his jersey.

Dickwella's jersey during his 96 runs knock was observed to have a Dickwella spelt as ‘Dicwella.’ However, the reason to change the spelling by the cricketer has not been revealed yet. Even the wicket-keeper has not spoken anything on the change of spelling in his name during the first test match against West Indies.

Most number of half-centuries in Test cricket without a century

Dickwella played an important inning of 96, however with this the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper has now scored the most number of half-centuries in Test cricket without a century. Dickwella surpassed India's late Chetan Chauhan as he has now scored 17 fifties in the longest format of the game, while Chauhan had 16 without reaching the three-figure mark.

The first test between Sri Lanka and West Indies ended up in a draw. Sri Lanka gave West Indies the target of 375 runs. In response, West Indies scored 236-4 in 100 Overs when both the teams shook each other's hands and accepted the match's result as a draw. For West Indies Nkrumah Bonner played an unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 274 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and 1 six.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/@OfficialSLC)