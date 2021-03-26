Niroshan Dickwella Drops Letter 'K' From His Name, Plays With 'Dicwella' jersey Against WI

Quick links:
The first test between Sri Lanka and West Indies ended up in a draw after the tourists showcased a tough fight back in the second innings. Sri Lanka in their first inning was bundled on a meagre total of 169 runs. Captain Jason Holder demolished the Sri Lankan batting lineup and took his five-wicket haul at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
However, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella indeed raise some eyebrows when he came out to bat in the second inning. Dickwella played a crucial knock of 96 runs with debutant Pathum Nissanka who scored his century and ensured that the visitors post a target of 375 in front of the West Indies team. However, when the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper came out to bat, there was something different people observed in his jersey.
Dickwella's jersey during his 96 runs knock was observed to have a Dickwella spelt as ‘Dicwella.’ However, the reason to change the spelling by the cricketer has not been revealed yet. Even the wicket-keeper has not spoken anything on the change of spelling in his name during the first test match against West Indies.
Dickwella played an important inning of 96, however with this the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper has now scored the most number of half-centuries in Test cricket without a century. Dickwella surpassed India's late Chetan Chauhan as he has now scored 17 fifties in the longest format of the game, while Chauhan had 16 without reaching the three-figure mark.
The first test between Sri Lanka and West Indies ended up in a draw. Sri Lanka gave West Indies the target of 375 runs. In response, West Indies scored 236-4 in 100 Overs when both the teams shook each other's hands and accepted the match's result as a draw. For West Indies Nkrumah Bonner played an unbeaten knock of 113 runs off 274 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and 1 six.
(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/@OfficialSLC)
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.