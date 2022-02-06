The Indian U-19 side scripted history on Saturday as it won the record fifth ICC U-19 World Cup title. India defeated England to win the coveted trophy at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Nishant Sindhu played a crucial inning with the bat towards the backend to help India finish the chase. Sindhu's childhood coach Sant Rathee talked to Republic TV about the player's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and how he made a comeback into the playing XI after recovering from the disease.

Sindhu was the stand-in captain for the first couple of games as both the captain and the vice-captain of the Indian team were down and out with COVID-19. Sindhu himself returned a positive test ahead of the quarter-final clash and was ruled out of the match against Bangladesh. Talking to Republic TV, Rathee said heaped praise on Sindhu, calling him a calm and composed player and a hardworking boy who keeps himself ready for any situation that may come his way.

"COVID pandemic is not in our control but Nishant is a hardworking boy. He is very calm and composed. Nishant keeps himself ready all the time and whenever he gets an opportunity, he tries to give his 100 percent. His bowling is natural as he gets good spin and his line and length is also very good," Sant Rathee said while speaking to Republic TV.

India vs England

India beat England by 4 wickets with 14 balls remaining to win its second U-19 World Cup title in four years. Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a low total of 189 runs. James Rew was the only batter for England who crossed the 50-run mark as he scored 95 before being dismissed by Ravi Kumar, who picked four wickets in the game. James Sales scored a crucial 34 runs for England towards the backend of their innings. Raj Bawa scalped his maiden five-wicket haul of the tournament as he registered a figure of 5-31 in 9.5 overs.

India chased down the target with ease on the back of two solid half-centuries from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu. India reached the target in 47.4 overs. Raj Bawa and Harnoor Singh also contributed with the bat as they scored 35 and 21 runs, respectively. Dinesh Bana hit the winning runs for India as he finished the chase with an iconic MS Dhoni-like last-ball six. Bawa was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance with both the bat and the ball.

Image: BCCI/Twitter