Nishant Sindhu's Coach Opines On India's Strategy Post Losing Toss In U-19 World Cup Final

17-year-old Indian cricketer Nishant Sindhu found himself on the non-striker’s end, as Dinesh Bana hit two consecutive sixes against England to earn India U-19 their record fifth ICC U-19 World Cup Trophy. Sindhu remained unbeaten on 50 runs following a resilient knock as wickets kept falling around him in the latter stage of the chase. Meanwhile, Sindhu’s heroics was appreciated by the cricket enthusiasts in India, while his coach Sant Kumar Rathee spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, and shed light on India’s thrilling win on Saturday.

While Rathee spoke about the youngster’s mindset and how he coped with the pressure during the final, the coach also shed some light on India’s strategy after Yash Dhull lost the toss against England. “The toss doesn’t matter much. If you have to bowl first, you have to bowl at the right spots and if you bat first you have to look for batting long enough,” the coach further added while saying that SK Rasheed and Nishant were impressive with the bat for India under pressure.

Nishant Sindhu's coach on performance in U-19 World Cup

Rathee concluded by saying that the players have to play with discipline despite the fact that they are batting or bowling. The coach was then questioned about the mindset of Sindhu in the tournament and in reply, the coach said, “He has a great game sense and takes time on the wicket and then changes his gear He plays his shots according to the wicket”.

Sindhu scored a total of 140 runs in five matches during the ICC U-19 World Cup with the help of one half-century. He scored runs at an average of 46.66 while batting at a strike rate of 93.33. Sindhu captained the U-19 squad in two matches in the World Cup after Dhull tested positive for Covid-19 and led the team to impressive victories. At the same time, he also displayed his all-round cricketing skills by picking up a total of six wickets with the best figure of 4/19.