Nitish Rana Amazes Netizens With Unique, Adorable Way To Make Wife Workout; See Picture

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League for a few years now. After impressing the cricketing fraternity with his excellent performances for Mumbai Indians in 2017, the southpaw was picked by KKR at the IPL 2018 auctions. Rana has gone on to become the linchpin of KKR's batting orders, having scored runs consistently.

IPL news: Nitish Rana's workout with his wife leaves fans in awe

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of KKR posted an adorable video of Nitish Rana with his wife. In the video, Nitish Rana wife is lifting her husband on her back and is seen squatting as the duo works out together, KKR captioned the post, "Making each other stronger... LITERALLY! @nitishrana_official @saachi.marwah #KKR #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro."

As expected, watching Nitish Rana's wife workout while lifting the cricketer impressed netizens. Several reactions poured in as fans showered love on the video and lauded the couple's chemistry. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Nitish Rana IPL salary

Nitish Rana made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in the year 2015 where he was purchased in the auction for INR 10 lakh. He stayed with the Mumbai Indians for 3 years and was paid INR 10 lakhs for each year. He played a major role in the winning season of 2017 for the Mumbai Indians. Nitesh Rana scored 333 runs from 13 matches with a strike rate of 126.13 in the 2017 season and had some crucial knocks when the team needed it.

In the year 2018, Nitish Rana IPL salary skyrocketed when he was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 3.4 crore. He was retained by KKR for the following years for INR 3.4 crore. The Nitish Rana IPL 2021 salary is INR 3.4 crore as well. According to InsideSport, Nitesh Rana’s total amount earned from the Indian Premier League stands at INR 13.9 crore.

Nitish Rana house and personal life

The Nitish Rana house is in Delhi and he owns it. He has mentioned that he is fond of travelling and playing cricket helps him explore different locations. He is currently married to Saachi Marwah. Nitish Rana got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019. The Nitish Rana wife is an architect and interior director. She is a creative director at SR Design Studios.

Nitish Rana stats in IPL 2021

The Delhi lad had a great start to IPL 2021 before the tournament was abruptly called off after the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. Nitish Rana stats in IPL 2021 include the 201 runs he scored in seven games at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 122.56. He also hit two fifties and grabbed a couple of catches in the competition.

