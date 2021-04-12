Nitish Rana, Harbhajan Singh Rap Together After KKR Team's 100th IPL Win: WATCH

It was a dream start to the IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders who clinched a well deserved 10-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The win was doubly special for KKR veterans like Dinesh Karthik for not only did it take the team up to second place on the table, but also because it was their 100th match in the IPL overall. While Nitish Rana was the undoubted king of the KKR vs SRH match, the Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 debut and the post-match rap by the duo also caught the fancy of fans on social media.

KKR vs SRH match ends with Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 debut and Nitish Rana rap

Literally and figuratively 'upbeat', Nitish Rana and Harbhajan Singh broke into a rap song after their victory against the Sunrisers on April 12. Talking about the unique hand gesture he made in celebration of getting to 50 runs, Rana explained to Bhajji that the sign was taken from the popular Punjabi song, 'Brown Munde' by AP Dhillon. Further stating that this was a very popular song in his circle, Rana said that he had told his friends that he would flash the sign each time he crossed a milestone this season to remind them that they were 'Brown Munde' and to thank them for their support.

To the delight of fans, the veteran spinner was also able to convince Rana to give the rap a go, which the batsman was more than willing to do. Having just recovered from COVID-19, Rana was instrumental in setting up KKR's massive 187-run total with a brilliant 80 runs off 56 balls. He was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for his performance, along with several other accolades during the presentation for his 4 sixes and for his game-changing total.

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

