Nitish Rana Net Worth, IPL 2021 Salary, Delhi House And Personal Life Of KKR Cricketer

Nitesh Rana played a brilliant knock in his first match of the Indian Premier League 2021. In the SRH vs KKR match, Nitesh Rana scored 80 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 142.86, which proved vital in taking his team towards victory. One can only imagine how his consistent performances on the field has reflected in his personal life over the years. Let’s take a closer look into some aspects of Nitish Rana’s life off the field.

Nitish Rana information

Nitesh Rana was born on 27 December 1993. He made his first-class debut in the 2015-16 season for Delhi. In his career, he has scored a total of 2266 runs from 38 matches with an average of 41.20. His IPL career began when he was picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2015 season.

Nitish Rana net worth

This Indian first class cricketer has been in the domestic circuit since the year 2012. According to featuredsource.com, the Nitesh Rana net worth is estimated to be around INR 20-30 crore. A major part of his net worth can be accounted to his IPL career.

Nitish Rana IPL 2021 Salary

Nitish Rana made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in the year 2015 where he was purchased in the auction for INR 10 lakh. He stayed with the Mumbai Indians for 3 years and was paid INR 10 lakhs for each year. He played a major role in the winning season of 2017 for the Mumbai Indians. Nitesh Rana scored 333 runs from 13 matches with a strike rate of 126.13 in the 2017 season and had some crucial knocks when the team needed it.

In the year 2018, his IPL salary skyrocketed when he was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 3.4 crores. He was retained by KKR for the following years for INR 3.4 crore. The Nitish Rana IPL 2021 salary is INR 3.4 crore as well. According to InsideSport, Nitesh Rana’s total amount earned from the Indian Premier League stands at INR 13.9 crore.

Nitish Rana house and personal life

The Nitish Rana house is in Delhi and he owns it. He has mentioned that he is fond of travelling and playing cricket helps him explore different locations. He is currently married to Saachi Marwah.

Nitish Rana got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019. The Nitish Rana wife is an architect and interior director. She is a creative director in SR Design Studios.

Disclaimer: The above Nitish Rana net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter