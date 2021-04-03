Nitish Rana Resumes Training After Battling COVID-19, Urges People To Not Take It Lightly

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, who recently recovered from coronavirus, resumed training for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Nitish had tested negative for coronavirus after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative again.

Following an extended quarantine of 12 days, the first-class cricketer entered the ground for the first time on Friday i.e. exactly a week before the commencement of IPL 2021.

'Don't take Coronavirus lightly': Nitish Rana

As Rana resumed training for the upcoming Indian Premier League, he has urged everyone to take precautions against the novel coronavirus and at the same time also requested people not take this disease lightly.

"Obviously wasn't expecting the tests to come positive. I had taken all sorts of precautions but despite that, I contracted COVID. The protocols that I had to follow, the BCCI guidelines, I followed each and everything. Finally, I am out now, and I am feeling absolutely fine. It was Day 1 for me, I batted a bit as well too. I am happy I could join my KKR teammates," said Nitish Rana in a video shared by KKR on Saturday.



"This is a message for all of you. Please take precautions (against the virus). And don't take this lightly. Because you never know how this can affect our body. So please take care of yourself", he added.

KKR in IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs in the previous two editions and they will be looking to break the jinx this time around in their quest to win a third IPL title. The Eoin Morgan-led side will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

Here's Kolkata's squad for the upcoming IPL 2021:

Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting.

(With ANI Inputs)