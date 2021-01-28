NK Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Match Preview

The Northern Knights will take on the Auckland Aces in Match 24 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The NK vs AA match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The NK vs AA live match is scheduled to commence at 7:50 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here, we take a look at NK vs AA live scores, NK vs AA match prediction and NK vs AA playing 11.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shockingly 'Denied' UAE Visa, To Miss Qalandars' 1st Match

NK vs AA Dream11 prediction: NK vs AA live match preview

The Knights have so far accumulated 10 points from 8 matches and will be looking for nothing less than a win against a struggling Auckland side. The team has so far registered 3 wins and 5 losses and will be looking to win their 4th match in the competition. They won their last match against Canterbury by 8 wickets under the Duckworth Lewis method and would look to carry their winning momentum against the Auckland side.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH | We are Hamilton-bound for Round 8 as the ACES and HEARTS meet @ndcricket at Seddon Park. #SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ðŸ”·ðŸ’™ðŸhttps://t.co/IuG7Lu4zsH — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 27, 2021

Auckland on the other hand won their previous match versus the Stags by 17 runs and will look to register their second consecutive win when they take on the Knights. When these two teams clashed earlier in the tournament it was the Knights who won the rain-affected match by 5 wickets.

Also Read: Nathan Lyon Wins Hearts With Response To Ajinkya Rahane's Sporting Gesture For Him

NK vs AA Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable NK vs AA playing 11

NK: Anton Devcich (c), Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

AA: Robert O’Donnell (c), Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli And Co. Warmup For Tour To England In July By Taking On 'India A' Team?

NK vs AA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NK vs AA Dream11 team

Tim Seifert

Mark Chapman

Kane Williamson

Glenn Phillips

Also Read: Hanuma Vihari Reveals Funny Secret About Historic Partnership With R Ashwin In SCG Test

NK vs AA match prediction: NK vs AA Dream11 team

NK vs AA live: NK vs AA match prediction

As per our NK vs AA Dream11 prediction, NK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NK vs AA Dream11 prediction, top picks and NK vs AA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NK vs AA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.