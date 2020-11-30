NK Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Northern Knights will go up against the Auckland Aces in the fourth game of the Ford Trophy 2020 this week. The NK vs AUK match will begin at 3:30 am IST on December 1. Here is our NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction, NK vs AUK Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
FORD TROPHY | One change for the ACES for Round Two with Louis Delport joining the squad in Whangarei.#FordTrophy #FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/gN83THygo6— Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 30, 2020
The New Zealand domestic circuit will move onto their first white-ball series since the resumption of the season with the Ford Trophy 2020. In a repeat of the first match of the tournament, the Northern Knights take on Auckland once again tomorrow. This will be the second match of the season for both teams. The Knights won their first game of the tournament against Auckland and will be hoping to cement the top place on the points table with a win today.
Currently in second place with five points, the Northern Knights will be aiming to improve upon their fourth-place finish from last season that saw them narrowly miss out on a knockout spot. So far, the Knights have gotten off to a great start, beating the defending champions by 6 wickets in a rain-soaked match. With both teams playing 27 overs each, Brett Randell's five-for helped the Knights restrict the Aces to just 138.
A scintillating 63 off 38 by Katene Clarke along with a 43 off 45 by Jeet Raval helped the Knights put five points on the table. Graeme Beghin (47 off 67) and Bradley Rodden (41 off 28) were the stars of the show for the Aces. Ryan Harrison, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 4.88 was the best bowler for the side.
Wicketkeeper - BJ Watling
Batsmen - Graeme Beghin, Bradley Rodden, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke
All-rounders - Louis Delport, Brett Hampton
Bowlers - Ryan Harrison (VC), Will Somerville, Brett Randell (C), Anurag Verma
According to our NK vs AUK match prediction, the Northern Districts will win this match.
