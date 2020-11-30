NK Vs AUK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2020 Preview

The Northern Knights will go up against the Auckland Aces in the fourth game of the Ford Trophy 2020 this week. The NK vs AUK match will begin at 3:30 am IST on December 1. Here is our NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction, NK vs AUK Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

FORD TROPHY | One change for the ACES for Round Two with Louis Delport joining the squad in Whangarei.#FordTrophy #FollowSuit ⚪️🔵https://t.co/gN83THygo6 — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 30, 2020

NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The New Zealand domestic circuit will move onto their first white-ball series since the resumption of the season with the Ford Trophy 2020. In a repeat of the first match of the tournament, the Northern Knights take on Auckland once again tomorrow. This will be the second match of the season for both teams. The Knights won their first game of the tournament against Auckland and will be hoping to cement the top place on the points table with a win today.

Currently in second place with five points, the Northern Knights will be aiming to improve upon their fourth-place finish from last season that saw them narrowly miss out on a knockout spot. So far, the Knights have gotten off to a great start, beating the defending champions by 6 wickets in a rain-soaked match. With both teams playing 27 overs each, Brett Randell's five-for helped the Knights restrict the Aces to just 138.

A scintillating 63 off 38 by Katene Clarke along with a 43 off 45 by Jeet Raval helped the Knights put five points on the table. Graeme Beghin (47 off 67) and Bradley Rodden (41 off 28) were the stars of the show for the Aces. Ryan Harrison, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 4.88 was the best bowler for the side.

NK vs AUK playing 11 prediction

Northern Knights predicted playing 11 - Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling (wk), Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Josef Walker, Brett Randell

Auckland predicted playing 11 - Graeme Beghin, Colin Munro, Will O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Bradley Rodden, Ryan Harrison, Will Somerville, Louis Delport, Ollie Pringle, Ben Lister

NK vs AUK live: Players to watch out for

Northern Knights - Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Brett Randell

Auckland - Graeme Beghin, Bradley Rodden, Ryan Harrison

NK vs AUK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - BJ Watling

Batsmen - Graeme Beghin, Bradley Rodden, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders - Louis Delport, Brett Hampton

Bowlers - Ryan Harrison (VC), Will Somerville, Brett Randell (C), Anurag Verma

NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction

According to our NK vs AUK match prediction, the Northern Districts will win this match.

Note: The NK vs AUK Dream11 prediction and NK vs AUK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NK vs AUK Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

