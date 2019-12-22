NK Vs AUK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Northern Knights take on the Auckland Aces in the 10th match of the Super Smash. The match is set to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match commences at 11:40 AM (IST) on Sunday, December 22.
Also Read: SIX Vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Details
Who's coming to Seddon Park next Monday for our first Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ home match? Did we mention it's free entry?!— Knights (@ndcaknights) December 8, 2019
Redeem your free tickets 🎫🎟️here | https://t.co/XLTw0Mx7qf#ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/kzORSWUdSQ
The Northern Knights are searching for their first win in the Super Smash T20. They’ve played 3, lost 2, while their last game against Central Districts was washed out. The Auckland Aces are also staring at a chance to register their first win of the campaign, after losing one of their three games, while the other two were washed out.
Also Read: STA Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
Glenn Phillips scored a century in the only innings he played so far, making him an automatic choice. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill also are good Dream11 picks. Anurag Verma has picked up five wickets in three matches so far, while Daryl Mitchell, Joe Carter and Daniel Flynn are also good Dream11 picks.
Also Read: AU-A-W Vs IN-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
Please note that these predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
Also Read: CCH Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details