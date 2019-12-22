NK Vs AUK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Northern Knights take on the Auckland Aces in the 10th match of the Super Smash. The match is set to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The match commences at 11:40 AM (IST) on Sunday, December 22.

NK vs AUK Preview

The Northern Knights are searching for their first win in the Super Smash T20. They’ve played 3, lost 2, while their last game against Central Districts was washed out. The Auckland Aces are also staring at a chance to register their first win of the campaign, after losing one of their three games, while the other two were washed out.

All players are available for the fixture.

NK vs AUK Squads

NK: Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Peter Bocock, Tim Seifert, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma.

AUK: Martin Guptill, Robert ODonnell, Sean Solia, Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, Colin Munro, William Somerville, Craig Cachopa, Glenn Phillips, Ronnie Hira, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell McClenaghan

NK vs AUK Dream11 Top Picks

Glenn Phillips scored a century in the only innings he played so far, making him an automatic choice. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill also are good Dream11 picks. Anurag Verma has picked up five wickets in three matches so far, while Daryl Mitchell, Joe Carter and Daniel Flynn are also good Dream11 picks.

NK vs AUK Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Glenn Phillips, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro

Vice-Captain –Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert

–Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert Glenn Phillips and Anton Devcich will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

NK vs AUK Dream11 Team

Keeper – Glenn Phillips

Batters – Joe Carter, Martin Guptill, Dean Brownlie, Craig Cachopa

All-Rounders- Anton Devcich, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister, Anurag Verma

NK vs AUK Dream11 Prediction

Northern Knights are likely to defeat the Auckland Aces.

Please note that these predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

