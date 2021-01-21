NK Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The Northern Knights will take on Canterbury in Match 20 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The NK vs CK match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The NK vs CK live match is scheduled to commence at 11:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 21. Here, we take a look at NK vs CK live scores, NK vs CK match prediction and NK vs CK playing 11.

NK vs CK Dream11 prediction: NK vs CK live match preview

Both teams are coming into the match after winning their respective previous matches. While Canterbury beat Wellington by 4 wickets, the Northern Knights beat Auckland by 5 wickets via DLS method. Currently, Canterbury are above the Northern Knights on the points table as well.

A BIG task in front of us, but a win for each team today will all but guarantee a couple of final spots in the @SuperSmashNZ!



Both games live streamed here ðŸ‘‰https://t.co/y5OmHQleWm#WeAreCanterbury #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/lqYS40Vnmg — Canterbury Cricket (@CanterburyCrick) January 20, 2021

While Canterbury are third on the points table with 20 points from 6 matches which includes 5 wins and 1 loss, the Northern Knights are 5th on the points table having played one match more than their opponents. After 7 matches the Knights have 6 points with 2 wins and 5 losses. The last time these two teams clashed it was Canterbury who won the match by 6 wickets. This match promises to be a mouthwatering clash as both teams have a chance to move up the points table.

NK vs CK Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable NK vs CK playing 11

NK : Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (w), Kane Williamson, Anton Devcich (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Brett Hampton

CK: Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie(c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher(w), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey

NK vs CK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NK vs CK Dream11 team

Daryl Mitchell

Anton Devcich

Tim Seifert

Mitchell Santner

NK vs CK match prediction: NK vs CK Dream11 team

NK vs CK live: NK vs CK match prediction

As per our NK vs CK Dream11 prediction, CK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NK vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and NK vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NK vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Northern Districts / Twitter

