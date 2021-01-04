NK Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Northern Knights will take on the Central Stags in Match 10 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The NK vs CS match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The NK vs CS live match is scheduled to commence at 11:30 AM IST on Monday, January 4. Here, we take a look at NK vs CS live scores, NK vs CS match prediction and NK vs CS playing 11.

NK vs CS Dream11 prediction: NK vs CS live match preview

This is the second time that these two teams are meeting each other in the tournament. In the previous fixture, Central Stags played really well to emerge victorious by 45 runs. Currently, Northern Knights are winless in the tournament after three matches and will be desperate to win this encounter and turn their season around.

G A M E D A Y !



A Seddon Park freebie from @ndcricket for today's doubleheader v 🙆‍♀️Spirit & ⚔️Knights



G a t e s O p e n 2.30 PM

Download your 🆓ticket online @ndcricket or watch the free livestream👉 https://t.co/ME402lIyc1

#CENTRALHINDS 🟩 #LOVETHESTAGS 🦌#SuperSmash 💥 pic.twitter.com/PIHiTjR3NQ — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) January 3, 2021

Central Stags, on the other hand, sit third on the points table and have won two of their three matches in the tournament so far. They started the tournament with a loss against Wellington in their first match but have won the next two matches comfortably. They will look to keep the winning momentum going and do the double over their opponents.

NK vs CS Dream11 prediction: Squads for NK vs CS live match

NK Squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert(w), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich(c), Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Frederick Walker, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell

CS Squad: George Worker(c), Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver(w), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith

NK vs CS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NK vs CS Dream11 team

George Walker

Anton Devcich

Josh Clarkson

Tim Seifert

NK vs CS match prediction: NK vs CS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Tim Seifert

Batsmen - T Bruce, D Brownlie, K Clarke

All-rounders - G Worker, A Devcich, S Kuggeleijn, J Clarkson

Bowlers - B Tickner, J Walker, B Wheeler

NK vs CS live: NK vs CS match prediction

As per our NK vs CS Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NK vs CS Dream11 prediction, top picks and NK vs CS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NK vs CS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

