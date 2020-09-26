NK Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern Knights will battle it out against Leinster Lightning in the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction, preview, NK vs LLG Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin
Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time: 2.45 pm IST
This is the fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50-over Trophy. The first two matches were abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. On the other hand, Leinster won the next two games by a comfortable margin of 91 and 62 runs respectively. Shane Getkate scored 73 runs for Northern Knights in the previous match but could not help his side bag a victory.
Final @CL_LLightning squad of the season announced for fixtures this Saturday and Monday against @NCU_Knights and @NWCU_Warriors respectively, @KaneTyrone returns to an otherwise unchanged 13-man squadhttps://t.co/BYoS38vrdy pic.twitter.com/fHjLRIc2ho— Cricket Leinster (@cricketleinster) September 25, 2020
He also went to pick one wicket while conceding 33 runs. On the other hand, Stephen Doheny struck 79 runs, being the highest run-scorer in the previous fixture. Josh Little bagged three wickets for his side, besides conceding 32 runs in nine overs.
Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (capt), Mark Adair, James Hunter, Marc Ellison, Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, David Delany, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Carl Robinson, Graeme McCarter, Jacob Mulder
Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Greg Ford, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker.
Wicketkeeper: Gary Wilson
Batsmen: Stephen Doheny, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien (vc), Paul Stirling
All-rounders: Simi Singh, Carl Robinson
Bowlers: Josh Little, Shane Getkate (c), Peter Chase, Jacob Mulder
Northern Knights: Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling
Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Peter Chase
Leinster Lightning start off as the favourites in the game.
