NK Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy Live

Northern Knights will battle it out against Leinster Lightning in the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy. Here's the NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction.

Written By Minaam Ansari
Last Updated:
NK vs LLG dream11 prediction

Northern Knights will battle it out against Leinster Lightning in the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy. The match will be played on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Here is the NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction, preview, NK vs LLG Dream11 team news and other details of the match. 

NK vs LLG live: NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction and schedule 

Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2020

Time: 2.45 pm IST

NK vs LLG live: NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction and preview 

This is the fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50-over Trophy. The first two matches were abandoned due to vagaries of the weather. On the other hand, Leinster won the next two games by a comfortable margin of 91 and 62 runs respectively. Shane Getkate scored 73 runs for Northern Knights in the previous match but could not help his side bag a victory.

He also went to pick one wicket while conceding 33 runs. On the other hand, Stephen Doheny struck 79 runs, being the highest run-scorer in the previous fixture. Josh Little bagged three wickets for his side, besides conceding 32 runs in nine overs. 

NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction: NK vs LLG Dream11 team news 

Northern Knights: Gary Wilson (capt), Mark Adair, James Hunter, Marc Ellison, Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, David Delany, James McCollum, Matthew Foster, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Carl Robinson, Graeme McCarter, Jacob Mulder

Leinster Lightning: George Dockrell (capt), Rory Anders, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Greg Ford, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction: NK vs LLG playing 11 

Wicketkeeper: Gary Wilson

Batsmen: Stephen Doheny, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien (vc), Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Simi Singh, Carl Robinson

Bowlers: Josh Little, Shane Getkate (c), Peter Chase, Jacob Mulder

NK vs LLG live: NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction and top picks 

Northern Knights: Shane Getkate, Paul Stirling

Leinster Lightning: Kevin O’Brien, Peter Chase

NK vs LLG match prediction

Leinster Lightning start off as the favourites in the game. 

Note: The NK vs LLG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NK vs LLG playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game. 

Image courtesy: Cricket Leinster Twitter 

First Published:
