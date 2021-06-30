NK Vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI Preview

Northern Knights and Munster Reds are set to battle against each other in the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 which will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 3:15 PM IST on Wednesday, June 30. Here is our NK vs MUR Dream11 prediction, NK vs MUR Dream11 team, NK vs MUR best team and NK vs MUR scorecard.

NK vs MUR match preview

This is the final match of the league stage but both teams failed to make the final after finishing third and fourth respectively on the points table. Munster Reds finished at the bottom of the points table. The Reds finished the campaign with no wins and had three losses while two matches ended in no result.

The previous match against North West Warriors ended with Reds losing the match by 4 wickets. NK, on the other hand, faced Munster Reds in the previous match but it ended in a no result. This should be a good contest as both teams look to end the campaign with a win.

NK vs MUR weather report

There will be no rain trouble before the match despite the intermittent cloud cover. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no rain expected before the match, both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the NK vs MUR prediction a tough one.

NK vs MUR key players

Ahead of the NK vs MUR match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. The Northern Knights will want JL Lawlor and MR Adair to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. Munster Reds, on the other hand, would want Murray Commins along with J Manley to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

NK vs MUR Dream11 team

NK vs MUR Dream11 prediction

As per our NK vs MUR Dream11 prediction, NK will come out on top in this contest.

Disclaimer: The NK vs MUR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NK vs MUR Dream11 team and NK vs MUR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Munster Reds / Twitter