NK Vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Preview

Match 5 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional ODI tournament 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and North West Warriors at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast. The match starts at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here is our NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, NK vs NWW Dream11 team, NK vs NWW best team and NK vs NWW player record.

Northern Knights are third on the points table in the four-team competition after 2 matches. Both the fixtures was against Leinster Lightning in which they won and lost one. The first match saw Knights losing to Lightning by 70 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method while chasing 252 runs to win. In the next fixture, the Knights bounced back to secure a 5-wicket win while chasing 245 runs to win.

The North West Warriors are second on the points table with the same number of win/loss records but are separated by net run rate. The Warriors suffered a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Leinster Lightning in their opening fixture, however, the team regrouped to win their next match versus Munster Reds by 5 wickets. This should be a good match to watch between two evenly matched teams.

The condition will be partly sunny at the start of the match before the rain that is expected to come in. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the little showers expected during the match, both the teams will hope that they get to play the full quota of overs, making the NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks a little more like a batting-friendly wicket, but bowlers have also had their say in the contest. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The performance from Andy McBrine and Graham Hume has been excellent in two matches for North West Warriors so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them take the top spot on the points table. For Northern Knights, Jeremy Lawlor and Luke Georgeson have been extended performers with the bat in the tournament so far. Both the players will look to add more runs to their tally in this upcoming fixture.

