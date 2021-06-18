NK Vs NWW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Preview

Match 2 of the Ireland Inter-Provisional T20 tournament 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and North West Warriors at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin. The match starts at 4:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 18. Here is our NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, NK vs NWW Dream11 team, NK vs NWW best team and NK vs NWW scorecard.

NK vs NWW Dream11 team news and match preview

Northern Knights finished second in the tournament last season after two wins and one loss in 6 matches. Three matches ended in no result for the team. The team will be hoping for a better show this time around and go all the way till the final. The squad look good on paper however the team is set to miss the service of Paul Stirling who is currently in England playing for Middlesex in the Vitality Blast. David Delany is named in the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

North West Warriors did not have a great season last year finishing at the bottom of the points table. In 6 matches the team failed to win a single match and ended up with three losses and three matches ending in no result. This time around NWW will look to put up a better show. NWW has named an unchanged squad for the tournament. Conor Olphert remains sidelined through injury with Stuart Thompson also unavailable. This should be a good contest to watch.

NK vs NWW weather report

The conditions will be partly sunny but rain trouble is expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Both teams are unlikely to play the full quota of overs, making the NK vs NWW prediction a tough one.

NK vs NWW key players

Ahead of the NK vs NWW match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Northern Knights will want James McCollum and Harry Tector to do well for the team in this match and help them to register win in the upcoming match. North West Warriors, on the other hand, would want William Porterfield along with Graham Hume to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

NK vs NWW Dream11 team

NK vs NWW Dream11prediction

As per our NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, NWW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NK vs NWW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NK vs NWW Dream11 team and NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

