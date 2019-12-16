NK Vs OTG Dream11 Super Smash Top Picks, Prediction, Schedule And All Match Details

The Northern Knights will face the Otago Volts in the 4th match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 competition in New Zealand. The match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday, December 16 at 11:40 AM IST. Jacob Duffy will captain the Otago Volts and Dean Brownlie will lead the Northern Knights. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | Cricket Fraternity lead birthday wishes to spinner Kuldeep Yadav as he turns 25

NK vs OTG Squads

Northern Knights: Dean Brownlie (captain), Peter Bocock(wicketkeeper), Anton Devcich, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell and Tim Seifert.

Otago Volts: Jacob Duffy (captain), Max Chu(wicketkeeper), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rae and Dale Phillips.

ALSO READ | Skipper Pollard happy about Dwayne Bravo's return to T20 cricket

NK vs OTG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Peter Bocock

Batsmen: Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom (captain), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders: Anton Devcich (vice-captain), Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy and Nathan G Smith

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Davidlicious! Warner becomes 12th Australian to breach 7000 runs in Test cricket

NK vs OTG Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Northern Knights are currently sixth on the points table, losing the first game they played. Their loss came against the Central Districts as the latter won by a massive margin of 120 runs. Their best batsmen were Anton Devcich and Daryl Mitchell. Their best bowlers were Anton Devcich and Ish Sodhi.

Otago are currently second on the points table and they won their first game. Otago's win came against Auckland and they won by 13 runs. Their best batsmen were Neil Broom and Hamish Rutherford. Their best bowlers were Michael Rippon and Nathan Smith.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma reveals the Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Indian Cricket team