NK Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Northern Knights will take on the Otago Volts in Match 8 of the Super Smash 2020 tournament. The NK vs OV match will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NK vs OV live match is scheduled to commence at 11:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 2. Here, we take a look at NK vs OV live scores, NK vs OV match prediction and NK vs OV playing 11.

NK vs OV Dream11 prediction: NK vs OV live match preview

NK are not having a great start to the tournament, having lost both their first two fixtures in the competition. They lost their first match of the tournament against the Central Districts by 45 runs, while Wellington beat NK by 9 wickets. They will be desperate to win the upcoming fixture versus the Volts and get their season back on track.

TEAM NAMINGS 🚨



The SBS Bank Otago Sparks and Otago Volts are away in Tauranga for their next Dream11 Super Smash double-header! Check out full team lists below.



Tune into the coverage, live on Spark Sport and Duke (TVNZ) from 3:30pm 📺



📸 https://t.co/ib48KAm4bQ#OurOtago pic.twitter.com/gvqttnvJX9 — Otago Cricket (@OtagoVolts) January 1, 2021

Otago have one win and one loss from the first two matches and will be looking to record their second win of the campaign in the upcoming match versus NK. The Volts won their first match versus Auckland by 45 runs, while they lost their second match versus Canterbury by 61 runs. OV will have a slight advantage on the basis of current form, but NK will look to provide a stiff test and also eye for a win.

NK vs OV Dream11 prediction: Squads for NK vs OV live match

NK squad: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (c), Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

OV Squad: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Nathan Smith, Michael Rippon, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy (c), Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae

NK vs OV Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NK vs OV Dream11 team

Anton Devcich

Llew Johnson

Michael Rippon

Tim Seifert

NK vs OV match prediction: NK vs OV Dream11 team

NK vs OV live: NK vs OV match prediction

As per our NK vs OV Dream11 prediction, OV should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NK vs OV Dream11 prediction, top picks and NK vs OV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NK vs OV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Otago Cricket/Twitter

