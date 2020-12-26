NK Vs PK A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Prediction And All 1st T20 Details

Pakistan A are set to take on Northern Knights in the first unofficial T20 match of Pakistan A's tour of New Zealand. The game is scheduled to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton on December 27, 2020 and starts at 8:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at the NK vs PK A Dream11 prediction, NK vs PK A match prediction, and other details.

Seddon Park has a pitch that any batsman will relish the opportunity to play on. With small boundaries across most of the corners, Hamilton is the perfect batting paradise that batsmen love to get a chance to take the strike on.

Batsmen are often encouraged to go for the big shorts citing short boundaries here, which is also why the average score on the ground is high. The average runs scored in the first innings on this ground is reportedly close to between 160-180. The pitch is also expected to prove some help to the pacers due to the overcast conditions.

A match at Seddon Park is the perfect way for Pakistan A to start their tour. While overcast conditions will boost the Pakistani bowlers' confidence, small boundaries will help the batsman score more runs and get some on their groove. The match looks to prove the perfect battle between bat and ball as both the teams prepare to take on their opponents.

NK vs PK A Dream11 team (squads)

Northern Knights- Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Jeet Raval, Anton Divcich, Scott Kuggelejin, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Peter Hancock, Joe Walker

Pakistan A- Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Usman Qadir, Abdullah Shafiq,

NK vs PK A playing 11

Northern Knights - Tim Seifert, Matt Fisher, Brett Randell, Katene Clarke, Anton Divcich, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggelejin, Zak Gibson, Anurag Verma, Jeet Raval, Dean Brownlie

Pakistan A- Rohail Nazir, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zeeshan Malik, Haris Rauf, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain

NK vs PK A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper -Tim Seifert

Batsmen - Khushdil Shah, Dean Brownlie, Haider Ali,

All-rounders - Scott Kuggelejin, Anton Devcich, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers- Brett Randell, Haris Rauf, Zak Gibson, Wahab Riaz

NK vs PK A Dream11 team top picks

Captain - Iftikhar Ahmed or Tim Seifert

VIce-Captain - Wahab Riaz or Dean Brownlie

NK vs PK A match prediction

We predict Northern Knights to win the match citing the home advantage they hold over the visitors

Note: The above NK vs PK A Dream11 prediction,NK vs PK A Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NK vs PK A Dream11 Team and NK vs PK A playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

