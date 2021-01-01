NK Vs WF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Match Preview

One of the greatest comebacks in history: Ravi Shastri hails India's win against Australia
The Northern Knights (NK) will go up against the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the upcoming match of the Super Smash T20 league on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 11:40 AM IST. The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Here's a look at our NK vs WF Dream11 prediction, probable NK vs WF playing 11 and NK vs WF Dream11 team.
The Wellington Firebirds are currently at the second spot of the charts with eight points. Michael Bracewell and team have placed two games so far in the tournament (against Auckland and the Central Districts), winning both of them. The Northern Knights, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they have lost their first and only game (to the Central Districts) in the competition.
Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Peter Bocock, Brett Randell, Joe Carter, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, James Baker, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke
Michael Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett, James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson, Fraser Colson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Ben Sears, Troy Johnson, Lauchie Johns, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Michael Snedden, James Hartshorn
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Wellington Firebirds will come out on top in this contest.
Ready for New Years Day @SuperSmashNZ cricket at Bay Oval! 🏏— Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) December 30, 2020
Welcome back Leigh Kasperek and Ben Sears! 🤝#WEAREWELLINGTON #supersmashnz pic.twitter.com/GUo3SZJXaH
Note: The NK vs WF match prediction and NK vs WF Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NK vs WF Dream11 team and NK vs WF Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
