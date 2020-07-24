NKL Vs KC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Japan Premier League 2020 Live

The upcoming third match of the Japan Premier League 2020 will be played between North Kanto Lions (NKL) and Kansai Chargers (KC). The NKL vs KC live match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 in Sano, Japan. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 and will start at 7 AM IST. Here is our NKL vs KC Dream11 team and NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction along with the NKL vs KC Dream11 top picks.

PREVIEW! 🏏🏏

JPLの時期が来ました！昨年までとは異なるJPL、その全貌がプレビューで明らかに！https://t.co/0LFJ88XDag



The Japan Premier League is back this week in a new format! Read all about it in our special preview! pic.twitter.com/JgYzizb7Bg — Japan Cricket Assoc. (@CricketJapan) July 22, 2020

NKL vs KC match preview

The Japan Premier League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament and it marks the return of the game to Japan amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament that will run from July 23 to July 25. All matches will be played across two venues - Sano International Cricket Ground 1 and Sano International Cricket Ground 2.

NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction: NKL vs KC Dream11 team from squads

NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction: NKL squad

Hanif Khan (C), Ashiq Hussain, Talha Tanveer, Ali Raza, Anil Kumar, Ankit Thakur, Pranjal Thapliyal, Sachin Thakur, Bharat Chugh, Musashi Yamamoto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Reiji Suto, Prabath Dhanushka, Ishara Hasantha, Sameera Pathum, Khan Salman, Ameya Keshkamat, Khawaja Salman.

NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction: KC squad

Chanaka Dushmantha, Subhan Arshad, Ikuya Nishioka, Sota Wada, Mahmood Ur Rahman, Syed Farooq Ali, Remesh Palakkad, Umair Zulfiqar, Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Basit Abbasi, Daichi Motoyama, Yuji Yamamoto, Kohei Wakita, Harambage Sukita, Shahen Silva.

NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction: NKL vs KC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Chanaka Dushmantha

Batsmen – Hanif Khan (c), Sota Wada, Ashiq Hussain, Kazumasa Takahashi

All-rounders – Akira Kuribayasi, Makoto Taniyama, Ankit Thakur, Ali Raza

Bowlers – Sameera Pathum, Shahen Silva

NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction

NKL start off as favourites to win the NKL vs KC live match.

Please note that the above NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction, NKL vs KC Dream11 team and NKL vs KC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The NKL vs KC Dream11 team and NKL vs KC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Japan Cricket Assoc. Twitter