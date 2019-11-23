NMG VS DUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match News

The 14th match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Durban Heat. A home game for Bay Giants, the match will be played at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 and will start at 4:00 PM IST.

NMB Giants fans are invited to meet players Junior Dala, Onke Nyaku and Nandre Burger at Greenacres Shopping Centre in P.E this Friday, from 3pm to 4pm at the Edgars Court.



Free tickets for Saturday's game against Durban Heat will be given to the first 100 fans. #BringTheGees pic.twitter.com/uwLQk4yri0 — Nelson Mandela Bay Giants (@NMB_Giants) November 21, 2019

NMG VS DUR Match preview

The ongoing 2nd edition of Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are at the top of the table with three wins out of their four matches. Meanwhile, Durban Heat are yet to win a game as they have suffered three rain-affected no-results in their four fixtures. Six teams are participating in the ongoing domestic South African T20 event which features 32 matches in double round-robin and knockout format.

NMG VS DUR Squad details

NMG Squad

Heino Kuhn (wk), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, JJ Smuts (c), Ben Dunk, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

DUR Squad

Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Alex Hales, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Wesley Marshall

Tomorrow afternoon we are back in action against @NMB_Giants at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. 🏏



Play gets underway at 12:30. ⏰

Catch the game live on SABC 3. 📺#MSLT20#HeatUp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QGxPR62Foz — Durban Heat (@durban_heat) November 22, 2019

NMG VS DUR Dream11 team and prediction

Keeper – Dane Vilas (vc)

All-rounder – Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo

Batsmen – JJ Smuts (c), Heino Kuhn, Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, David Miller

Bowlers – Junior Dala, Imran Tahir, Kyle Abbott

It is likely that Nelson Mandela Bay Giants will win this game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

