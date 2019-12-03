The Debate
NMG Vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

NMG vs TST Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Mzansi Super League match on December 3.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
nmg vs tst dream11

The 23rd match of the ongoing Mzansi Super League 2019 will be played between Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and Tshwane Spartans. With this being a home game for the Bay Giants, the match will be played at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3 and will start at 9:00 PM IST.  

NMG vs TST Match preview

The ongoing 2nd edition of Mzansi Super League began with a game between previous editions’ finalists Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars on November 8. Nelson Mandela Bay Giants are placed 2nd on the points table with 4 wins and 2 defeats out of their 7 matches. While Tshwane Spartans are positioned 3rd on the table with 3 wins and 1 defeat in the tournament. 3 Tshwane Spartans fixtures have ended in no-results. 6 teams are participating in the ongoing South African domestic T20 event which features 32 matches in the double round-robin and knockout formats.  

NMG vs TST Squad details

NMG Squad: Heino Kuhn (WK), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, JJ Smuts (C), Ben Dunk, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke (WK), Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

TST Squad: AB de Villiers, Morne Morkel, Roelof van der Merwe, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Tom Curran, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Petrus van Biljon (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (C & WK), Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Waqar Salamkheil, Donavon Ferreira  

NMG vs TST Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Heinrich Klaasen (c)

All-rounder – Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Morris

Batsmen – JJ Smuts (vc), Jason Roy, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Ben Dunk

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Junior Dala

NMG start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

