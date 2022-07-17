No 100s Since 1,000 Days, Can Virat Kohli Escape Unwanted Feat In 3rd ODI Against England?

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was widely hailed as the century-hitting machine, courtesy of his feat of scoring 70 international hundreds within 4114 days of his illustrious career. However, it has been almost three years now since the cricketing world last witnessed the iconic Indian batter crossing the 100-run mark in an innings. Kohli will represent India in the 3rd ODI against England on Sunday, where he will look to escape the unwanted record of not scoring an international century for 1000 days.

As of July 17, a total of 966 days have passed since Kohli hit his last international century. The 33-year-old hit his 70th international century on November 22, 2019, during the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Kohli hit his last ODI hundred on August 14, 2019, during the 3rd ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Virat Kohli's form in India's tour of England 2022

Now, Cricket enthusiasts in India will be hoping that Kohli breaks his streak of not scoring centuries during the ODI series decided against England on Sunday. India is due to play the final match of their tour of England in 2022 on Sunday, having already locked horns against the English side in the 5th Test match at Edgbaston, followed by a 3-match T20I series and the 3-match ODI assignment. While England won the 5th Test and levelled the Test series at 2-1, India won the T20I series 2-1 and now eye a 2-1 finish in the ODIs.

It is pertinent to mention that Kohli has been in dismal form during the ongoing tour of England, as he scored only 31 runs across two innings in the 5th Test, followed by similar outcomes in the white-ball leg so far. Kohli managed to contribute with only 12 runs in the two T20I that he played and scored 26 runs in 25 balls, during India’s 100-run loss in the 2nd ODI. He earlier missed the 1st ODI due to a groin injury that he picked during the 3rd T20I. In case Kohli doesn't score a century on Sunday, he will cross 1000 days without a century as he has been rested for the tour of the West Indies and will be next available for the Asia Cup 2022 in late August.

Virat Kohli is the 7th highest run-scorer in international cricket since 2020

However, it should be noted that despite not scoring a century since 2019, Kohli continues to be one of the top run-getters for India in recent years. The 33-year-old stands seventh in the list of international batters to score the most runs across formats since 2020 with a total tally of 2237 runs. He has scored 663 runs in T20Is, 702 runs in ODIs, and 872 runs in Test matches. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and India skipper Rohit Sharma are the only two batters from India to find themselves in the list, with 2097 and 2039 runs respectively.

Kohli can be rightly called a modern-day run machine, as he has amassed 23,693 runs across formats in his career so far. He has a career average of 53.72, which is even better than the all-time top scorer in the world, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored over 34,000 runs across formats in his career with an average of 48.52. In the meantime, Kohli’s tally of 70 centuries consists of 43 ODI centuries and 27 others in Tests.

