No Ashwin In Gautam Gambhir's India XI For Pakistan Clash At T20 World Cup

Indian spinner R Ashwin has been left out by former cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir, as he names his playing XI for India for their opening match in the T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Citing the reason that the first match wouldn’t be played on a rank turner and India probably won't need a third spinner, Gambhir selected Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of R Ashwin. India plays against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

As per Gambhir, India’s playing XI against the man in green consists of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli at no. 3, Surya Kumar Yadav at no. 4, Rishabh Pant with the keeping and no. 5 batsman duties. The team consists of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at no. 6 and no. 7, respectively. They are followed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar at No. 8, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy at No. 9, Mohammed Shami at No. 10, and Jasprit Bumrah at No. 11.

India vs Pakistan match is not going to be played on a rank turner: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was asked to pick his Indian side for the match against Pakistan during a conversation on Star Sports Network. After choosing his playing XI and explaining the reason for omitting Ashwin from the team, Gambhir said, “Probably had I had Shardul Thakur, I would have picked him to bat at No.8 and Varun Chakravarthy at No.9 and then I could have probably gone with Shami and Bumrah. At least during the start of the tournament. It is going to be the first game. I am sure it is not going to be a rank turner. Probably going deeper into the second half of the tournament you might pick another spinner but not in the initial half of the tournament.”

R Ashwin’s selection in the 15-man Indian squad by BCCI came as a surprise for the Indian cricket fans as he last played a T20I game in 2017. He has represented India in 46 T20 International matches, taking 52 wickets in the process. His best performance was his 4/8 against Sri Lanka in 2016. He has also played in 159 IPL matches and scalped 139 wickets in the process while playing for Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

