'No-brainer': PCB Chief Ramiz Raja Reacts To PAK Player's Alleged Collusion In Rape Case

A few days ago Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah was accused of aiding an alleged sexual assaulter. On Wednesday in a press conference, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said such news is 'not good' for cricket in Pakistan especially because the players are frequently counselled about the 'ambassadorial' role that they play. Yasir's name came up in an FIR where the girl stated that the bowler's friend Farhan Ali had allegedly held her at gunpoint before reportedly filming the traumatic scene. Moreover, the girl also claimed that Yasir had allegedly warned her about consequences if she filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Ramiz Raja said: "It is a no-brainer, Yasir is a circuit player and while we train and educate these players they are in ambassadorial positions and should know with whom and where to socialise."

Ramiz Raja talks about Yasir Shah allegations

He further added that he does not know what the truth is in this case but the headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket especially when there is a 'feel good' factor going through cricket in Pakistan. "I don't know what is the truth in this case but it is a fact that such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket and especially at a time when there is a feel good factor going through Pakistan cricket now," the PCB Chairman said. He then said that Pakistani cricketers need to know how to socialise with people and that while he wants them to be earning well, they need to have a certain responsibility towards Pakistan cricket and the sport in general. "It is a no-brainer that they must know with whom or when to socialise. I want these players to be earning well but they also have responsibilities towards Pakistan cricket and the sport," Ramiz said.

Even though the Pakistani leg-spinner has been a huge asset for the team, this shocking allegation if proven true could hamper his playing career. The 35-year old, who is expected to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry, may be put behind bars if proven guilty. Depending on how the case unfolds, it remains to be seen if Yasir will feature in Pakistan's three upcoming Test matches against Australia.

Image: AP