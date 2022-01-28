'No Budget For A Lord': Chahal Comes Up With Epic Reply To Shardul Thakur's IPL Query

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is just around the corner and teams after retaining their players will now battle each other during the IPL 2022 mega auction to fill the remaining slots. Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises will be the two new teams added to IPL 2022 and both teams have already signed three players. Hardik Pandya will be the face of the Ahmedabad franchise, while Lucknow Super Giants decided to make KL Rahul their skipper. Recently India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were involved in hilarious banter over budget on the Lucknow team ahead of the mega auction.

IPL Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur involved in banter with KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal

In a video that has gone viral from the India vs South Africa series, Shardul Thakur is heard asking KL Rahul, "How much is the budget for him?". Rahul hilariously replies saying that the team would only offer him his base price. Yuzvendra Chahal in the video can be heard saying, "You do not have a budget for God". The comment from Chahal to Shardul Thakur was made referring to the pacer who is called "Lord" by his teammates and fans.

All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants signing for IPL 2022

Lucknow is one of the two new teams who will be joining IPL from the 15th season. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega Auction the Lucknow Super Giants, owned by the RPSG group, signed KL Rahul for INR 17 crore and handed him the team's captaincy. The team also signed Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for INR 9.2 crore and uncapped Indian Ravi Bishnoi for INR 4 crore.

Shardul Thakur has previously been part of the RSPG group-owned franchise when he played for Rising Pune Supergiants, which is presently defunct. Thakur was part of the franchise for the 2017 season, after his two-year stint with Kings XI Punjab. He signed for Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and has since been an integral part of the team until last year. He played a crucial role in the franchise winning its fourth title victory in 2021. The all-rounder was released by CSK ahead of the mega auction however his performance for Team India now marked him the hottest property during IPL mega auction and teams will be battling for his signature going by his form in the T20 format.

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram