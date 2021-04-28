'No Chance': Jamieson Has Epic Reply As Kohli Tries To Trick Him Into Practising Dukes

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turned down Virat Kohli's request to bowl with the Dukes ball in nets during one of their practice sessions earlier in the tournament. Jamieson, who recently appeared on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer' with fellow RCB teammate Dan Christian, revealed that Virat Kohli asked him to bowl with the Dukes ball in the nets, a request he eventually turned down. Jamieson said there was no chance he was going to bowl to Kohli before the World Test Championship final.

Christian, while sharing an anecdote, revealed how Virat Kohli requested Jamieson to bowl to him with the Dukes ball in nets and why the Kiwi quick turned down his offer.

"Pretty cagey from Virat actually like in the first week we were here. The three of us were sort of sitting down on the net and so these two are talking about Test cricket and Virat says 'well gentlemen have you bowled much with the duke ball?'. Jammie is like 'I've got a couple here. I'll have a bit of a bowl before I go there (England for WTC final)' and Virat says 'Oh if you wanna have a bowl, bowl me in the nets. I'm more than happy to face you'. Jammie is like 'no chance I'm gonna bowl you'. Getting ready and have a real good look at his release point and everything that he does with the duke ball before," Christian said as the men broke into laughter.

Jamieson, who became IPL 2021's second most expensive buy after Chris Morris, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. The New Zealand pacer impressed everyone with the ball as he picked up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in his debut match for RCB. Jamieson bowled a tight second over of the first innings in the powerplay giving away just one run, which eventually helped his team win the match by 2 wickets with zero balls to spare. Jamieson is slated to play for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final against India, where he will be also facing his RCB skipper.

RCB in IPL 2021

The Challengers are currently on top of the points table with 10 points to their name. RCB has lost just one match in the tournament so far, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai. The Virat Kohli-led team is on the path to qualify for the playoffs this season and fans would be hoping to see them finish the cash-rich league with a maiden IPL trophy. RCB will face bottom-ranked Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next encounter on Friday, April 30.

(Image Credit: PTI/IPL)