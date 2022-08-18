'No Disrespect To NZ': Ricky Ponting Fears More Players May Follow Trent Boult's Footsteps

Following the shocking decision of Trent Boult to withdraw his national contracts, Ricky Ponting fears that more cricketers will follow in his footsteps. The legendary Australian skipper believes that players may prefer to compete in domestic leagues, where they can make much more money than when they play for their national side.

Ponting fears more players may withdraw national contracts

While speaking in an episode of the ICC Review, Ricky Ponting said, "I think it is inevitable now with the amount of T20 domestic tournaments that are popping up all around the world now. It is just getting harder and harder for these guys to maintain the full schedule of international cricket."

As for Trent Boult, he added, "No disrespect to New Zealand at all, but I am sure their national contracts are probably only reflective of maybe what he would make in one of these T20 domestic tournaments. He is coming towards the end of his career and he has got to think about his family and the financial side of the game now, probably more than ever."

Ponting then also went on to explain how Boult's decision may result in others following suit. "The West Indians, I think are probably the ones that started this years ago with their preference for the T20 game and their ability to make big money and other tournaments. I think we will read and hear more about this in the coming years," added the legendary Australian batter.

Ponting believes Boult will be on radar of franchise teams

Following the New Zealand fast bowler's decision to withdraw his central contract, Ponting believes that Boult will be one of the hot commodities in the market of domestic franchise leagues, with several teams looking to sign him. "He is right on top of his game as well in all formats, so wherever he goes and chooses to play if it is T20 stuff that he's talking about, then he will be in very high demand," added Ponting.

Since the Big Bash draft is coming up, the legendary Australian skipper added, "I reckon pretty much every franchise or every team in Australia would have been reaching out to Trent Boult to make sure that he got his name into that player draft because he would be in high demand."

While Trent Boult's decision to withdraw his central contracts does not mean the end of the New Zealand fast bowler's career, the Blackcaps have made it clear though that they would favour contracted players when it comes to the squad's selection for international matches.