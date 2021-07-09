'No Disrespect To Opponents': Tabraiz Shamsi On His Celebrations On-field; Read Statement

South Africa's chainman spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Friday took to his social media handle to address his wicket-taking celebration which might have hurt other's feelings. Tabraiz Shamsi, who was one of the key factors in South Africa's T20 series win in the West Indies, is also famous for his out-of-the-box celebration after taking wickets.

In 2019, Shamsi pulled off a magic trick on the field whenever he took a wicket for Paarl Rocks in Mzansi Super League. Apart from the magic trick, Shamsi keeps changing his celebration frequently. Now, Shamshi has addressed the people who might have been hurt by his celebration.

Tabraiz Shamsi on his celebration

Issuing a statement, Shamsi clarified that his celebration meant no disrespect to the opponents and that he just does it to enjoy himself.

"Just me having a good time and enjoying myself doing what I love. One of the most important things in order for me to perform is to be free, be happy and enjoy doing what I love. I'm a human being and not a robot and want to make long-lasting happy memories that will live with me forever long after my career is done and that is the reason behind my celebrations," wrote Shamsi.



"My celebrations mean no disrespect to the opponents. They help me enjoy myself, switch on and off during the game to release some pressure, and put some smiles on people's faces too. There are some people who absolutely hate them and that's ok with me because you all have a right to make your own choices just like I do too," added Shamsi.



"There are also some people who totally love them... we will celebrate, have fun and enjoy the game together We are all individuals with different likes and dislikes and we cannot make everyone happy and that is ok... that is life," Shamsi further wrote.

Watch Tabraiz Shamsi's celebration video

Shamsi outstanding performance in West Indies

Recently, South Africa defeated West Indies by 25 runs and clinched the 5-match T20I series by 3-2. Shamsi was outstanding in all five games, conceding just 80 runs at an economy rate of four per over against a powerful home batting line-up at the small venue in St George's. In fact, in the South Africa vs West Indies final match, Shamsi in his four-over gave away only 11 runs and took one wicket. It was Shamsi whose economical over that chocked West Indies batting order.

(Image Credits: @shamsi90/Twitter)