'No Fab Four, Only Fab Three': Ex-India Cricketer Makes Blistering Remark Over Elite List

Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli has been out of form in the Test format for a long period of time. The right-handed batsman had a lean phase in cricket for over three years, however, he got back to form again and started to hit centuries in the limited-overs format. Kohli last hit a century against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in March 2023.

Virat Kohli's numbers in tests have depleted constantly since 2020

Since 2020, Virat Kohli has played 25 Tests and has only made 1277 runs at an average of 29.69

Virat Kohli also failed to score for the Indian cricket team in the 2023 WTC Final against Australia

Virat Kohli out of fab four

Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli has been a part of the so-called 'fab four' list, which contains Australia batsman Steve Smith, New Zealand batter Steve Smith, and England's Joe Root. However, Virat's depleting numbers have forced him to step out of the fab four lists and cut down the list to fab three, that is what former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes.

He also mentioned that Australia opener David Warner was also once a contender for the list. However, he has not been in suitable form as of late and is also not a contender to get into the list.

Akash Chopra said in his YouTube video:

Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson were definitely the 'Fab Four' once upon a time. Actually, David Warner's name was also present in that list. We are talking about Test cricket. We are talking about the period between 2014 and 2019. But we no longer have a 'Fab Four', only a 'Fab Three'. David Warner - 23 matches, 1250 runs, average 32.89. In this, he has two centuries to his name, including a big century. I think at this point of time, as things stand, Warner and Kohli are not part of the 'Fab Four'.

Virat Kohli will now be in action in the two-match Test series against West Indies, which is all set to kick-start from July 12, 2023, in Dominica.